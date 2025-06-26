DA issues ultimatum over axing of Andrew Whitfield
Dismissal shakes GNU as DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was a calculated assault on the party, the second biggest in the government
26 June 2025 - 19:34
UPDATED 26 June 2025 - 23:03
The government of national unity (GNU) has been shaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of the DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Andrew Whitfield, for what DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen believes has no legitimate foundation.
He said in the National Assembly on Thursday that the “sudden and ill-considered decision” to dismiss Whitfield had put SA’s future at stake. It was a “calculated assault” on the DA, he added...
