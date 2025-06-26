Cyril Ramaphosa fires DA deputy minister of trade Andrew Whitfield
The former deputy minister’s replacement has not yet been announced by the presidency
26 June 2025 - 12:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Andrew Whitfield from his position, signalling a targeted move rather than a sweeping overhaul of the executive.
Without providing reasons, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwengya said the president fired Whitfield in terms of section 93 (1) of the Constitution. ..
