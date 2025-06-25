Tshwane hits back at rubbish collection ‘freeloaders’
Ratepayers hiring private contractors to remove garbage still use metro’s facilities but don’t pay for it, manager says
25 June 2025 - 20:44
The City of Tshwane has hit back at residents and businesses opposing a municipal charge for using private waste removal services, calling them “free riders”.
About 196,396 residential property ratepayers and 62,055 businesses are using private refuse removal contractors because of the unreliable municipal service. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.