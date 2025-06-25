Sars scales up AI in move to boost tax take
Tax agency aims to recoup about R800bn in uncollected taxes
25 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is on the hunt for cutting-edge AI technology to improve its efficiency, which it has said is at the heart of its bid to recoup about R800bn in uncollected taxes.
The tax agency in its request for information said it was looking to procure AI capabilities that would enable the utility to “replicate and automate complex, human-logic decision-making processes across its operations”...
