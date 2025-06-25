LPC says very few legal practitioners are misbehaving
Legal Practice Council tells parliament that most attorneys are conducting their work properly
25 June 2025 - 13:50
Despite the negative reports about the legal profession’s handling of road accident claims against the Road Accident Fund (RAF), less than 1% of practising legal practitioners were misbehaving, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) says.
“Most attorneys are conducting their work properly,” LPC senior manager Anette Cook told MPs on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.