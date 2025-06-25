National

LISTEN | Ramaphosa says no rule-bending for Musk’s Starlink

President dismisses EFF concerns about politically connected individuals benefiting from deal with Musk's company

25 June 2025 - 18:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Elon Musk. Picture: SA GOVERNMENT/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will not bend the rules to accommodate billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink.

In replies to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, Ramaphosa addressed concerns raised by the EFF about potential legal loopholes for the satellite internet provider.

The EFF questioned whether the government would ensure Starlink complies with SA laws, and accused the government of using broad-based BEE policies to funnel billions to politically connected individuals.

“We will never take any measures or any acts that are going to militate against our constitution or violate the laws of our country,” Ramaphosa replied.

“We will always seek to act in accordance with our laws and constitution. We will follow the law as much as we possibly can; do not fear that we will violate the law.”

Listen:

The president’s assurances come on the heels of recent developments in the ICT sector. Last month communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy directive to ease BBBEE requirements, potentially paving the way for Starlink to enter the market.

The move followed Ramaphosa’s US visit SA’s need for Starlink’s high-speed internet was highlighted during a meeting between the SA delegation and US President Donald Trump. Musk was in the Oval Office. 

“What he [Malatsi] has announced is in line with our laws — there’s no violation with regard to our laws and it is not specifically aimed at one or any company,” Ramaphosa told the NCOP.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has faced scrutiny globally for its regulatory compliance. In SA, BBBEE policies mandate that companies meet equity and empowerment criteria, which critics argue could deter foreign investment.

Starlink pitches rural schools connectivity in push to get foothold in SA

Elon Musk’s company proposes to provide more than 5,000 rural schools with fully funded kits and service
1 week ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Equity equivalence improves the odds that the public will benefit

It has been used in SA before Starlink, as in the allocation of the casino licences in the 1990s
6 days ago

ADAM CRAKER: What the US can learn, and what we must learn ourselves, from SA’s G20 presidency

This has been a presidency defined as much by potential and positioning as it was by unfinished business
1 day ago

ISMAIL JOOSUB: Starlink, the law and future of our youth

An outcomes-based approach may be more in tune with realities of the digital economy than rigid quotas
1 week ago

Solly Malatsi insists he has power to issue policy directives

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi insisted on Tuesday it was within his power as minister to issue a draft policy ...
2 weeks ago
