Joburg mayor Dada Morero survives no-confidence motion

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived a motion of no confidence against him. File image. Image: Sharon Seretlo
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived a no-confidence motion aimed at ousting him.
The DA attempted to remove him from office by sponsoring the motion of no-confidence against him. However, the official opposition party fell short of the numbers needed to oust Morero.
Their caucus of 71 was supported by the Freedom Front Plus and ACDP.
The government of provincial local unity’s coalition partners stood firm in their support of the mayor, with the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and other minority parties voting against the motion.
ActionSA, which holds the speaker position, abstained. The party pointed to its agreement last year “strictly to support the government of local unity on an issue-by-issue basis to prevent the city being held to ransom by coalition tensions in other municipalities”.
In the 270-seat council the ANC has 89 seats, the EFF 29 and the Patriotic Alliance eight. The IFP has seven seats, while various minority parties hold 12.
Morero had the backing of 144 councillors, beating the 136 threshold to retain his position.
A total of 75 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 43 abstained.
The council will discuss two more motions, with the DA tabling a motion against council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu and Al Jama-ah sponsoring a motion against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu from ActionSA.
TimesLIVE
