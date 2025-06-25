G20 Sherpa meetings begin without the US
This is despite an undertaking by US President Donald Trump that the US would participate in G20 events
25 June 2025 - 12:13
The third meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) Sherpa meetings commenced on Wednesday under SA’s presidency, with a notable absence of the US, which has maintained an antagonistic stance towards the multilateral forum.
Washington’s decision to stay away from the meetings is despite an undertaking by US President Donald Trump (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-26-trump-to-attend-g20-summit-says-ramaphosa/) that the country would participate in G20 events including the upcoming G20 leaders summit in SA scheduled for November. ..
