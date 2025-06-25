Cabinet approves discounted electricity prices for ferrochrome and alloys
Industries need support to promote beneficiation and boost economy, minister says
25 June 2025 - 19:19
The government will allow companies in the alloy and ferrochrome industries to negotiate electricity prices to promote beneficiation in those energy intense sectors and boost the economy.
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday the industries were heavily reliant on electricity and needed discounts to make their products more cost-competitive and to ensure their long-term sustainability. ..
