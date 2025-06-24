National

WATCH: SA total employment down 0.7% in the first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at Stellenbosch Business School

24 June 2025 - 17:24
People stand at a roadside advertising their skills for employment. Picture: Gallo Images
SA’s unemployment lines have lengthened. According to Stats SA, total employment declined 0.7% in the first quarter as the trade, community services and mining sectors shed jobs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Nthabiseng Moleko, development economist at Stellenbosch Business School.

