Scopa finally puts the brakes on RAF after multiple allegations of financial abuse
Committee chair Songezo Zibi says investigation will also look into supply chain irregularities involving over R1bn
24 June 2025 - 21:07
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday announced it would conduct an inquiry into the state of finances at the Road Accident Fund...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.