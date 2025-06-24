Schreiber rejects TymeBank’s plea to reverse verification price increase
Minister says a lack of price increases so far have deprived home affairs of the resources required to maintain the national population register
24 June 2025 - 18:16
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has described TymeBank’s urgent plea for him to reverse his price increase for online identity verification against the national population register (NPR) as an expression of vested interest.
The minister has slammed the “shameless profiteering” that has taken place on the back of the department of home affairs’ low prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.