SANDF admits ageing planes cannot meet search and rescue obligations
Lack of funds and ongoing maintenance issues leave SA exposed amid growing maritime and aviation risks
24 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Air Force (SAAF) is failing to meet its search and rescue obligations, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has admitted.
The admission by the SANDF follows a Business Day exposé (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-05-27-sa-in-troubled-waters-for-maritime-disasters-experts-warn/) revealing that SA could be in breach of international treaties due to the defence force’s lack of capacity to fulfil UN-mandated search and rescue responsibilities. ..
