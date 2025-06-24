RAF did not promise CEO Collins Letsoalo a second term, says board
The legal battle has exposed sour relations at the RAF as the board accuses Letsoalo of attempting to mislead parliament on the fund’s money matters
24 June 2025 - 09:24
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo wants the Pretoria high court to interdict the fund from advertising his position pending the “finalisation of the process to reappoint” him as the CEO for a second five-year term.
Letsoalo was placed on special leave by the RAF board in May pending a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry into multimillion-rand contracts and tenders at the fund. ..
