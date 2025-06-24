Parks Tau to probe claims of conflicts of interest in lottery award
But Tau says he is satisfied that the process of selecting Sizekhaya as the preferred bidder for the eight-year lottery licence was fair
24 June 2025 - 16:03
Media allegations about conflicts of interest involving the winning bidder of the lottery licence will be investigated, trade industry and competition minister Parks Tau told MPs on Tuesday.
Tau also said he would not discount the possibility of going to the next bidder but insisted that he was satisfied that the process of selecting Sizekhaya as the preferred bidder for the eight-year lottery licence was fair and had ticked all the right boxes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.