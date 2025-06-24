NUM to support SACP in 2026 municipal elections
GNU has replaced the tripartite alliance as the ’strategic centre’ of power, union says
24 June 2025 - 16:17
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has backed the SACP’s decision to contest the 2026 local government elections independently of the ANC, though it said congress delegates would have the final say on the matter.
NUM is holding its three-day national elective congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. In its secretariat report, the Cosatu affiliate called for the mobilisation of the “popular front of the left” against the government of national unity (GNU)...
