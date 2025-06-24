City Power and Eskom reach R3.2bn settlement
The agreement comes after Eskom issued a notice in November threatening to cut power supply to Johannesburg
24 June 2025 - 10:22
City Power and Eskom have reached a settlement of R3.2bn over a contentious bill that threatened to plunge SA’s economic and financial hub into darkness, as Eskom threatened to pull the plug on supplying the metro with electricity.
The agreement comes after Eskom issued a notice in November, threatening to cut power supply to Johannesburg, home to Africa’s largest stock market and regional headquarters of many multinational companies, over a contentious R4.9bn bill it said City Power owed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.