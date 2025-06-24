AfriForum takes Tshwane metro to court over garbage collection levy
Many residents and businesses use private refuse collection because of poor service from the city's collectors
24 June 2025 - 05:00
The Pretoria high court will on Tuesday hear AfriForum’s urgent application to have the Tshwane metro’s decision to levy residents and businesses that use private refuse collectors declared unlawful.
Numerous residents and businesses use private refuse collection, forced to so because of poor service from the city collectors. They do not pay the metro for refuse collection...
