DEVELOPMENT FUNDING
Treasury raises billions in low-interest loans from international institutions
Low-interest terms are much better than market rates
23 June 2025 - 11:14
UPDATED 23 June 2025 - 23:27
The government is in talks with the French Development Bank (AFD) on a €300m concessional loan, as well as a further loan from the New Development (Brics) Bank, to add to the $1.5bn (R27bn) development policy loan it recently signed with the World Bank.
The loans could raise as much as $2bn-$3bn of the almost R130bn ($7.2bn) in foreign borrowing which the Treasury has pencilled into the budget, to help finance the government’s borrowing requirement over the next three years, with the rest raised on the market...
