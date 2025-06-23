National

SANDF soldiers in court over murder of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

Twelve soldiers are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and making false statements under oath among other charges

23 June 2025 - 19:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lt-Col Frans Mathipa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lt-Col Frans Mathipa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Twelve SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members accused of killing Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa appeared in a Johannesburg court on Monday facing three counts of murder. 

In addition to murder, the soldiers are also facing charges of kidnapping, making false statements under oath, obstructing the administration of justice, theft and fraud. 

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court. The court ordered the media not to publish their names or pictures as an identity parade must still be conducted. 

The case was postponed to July 1 for a bail application and the soldiers were remanded in custody.

The matter will be transferred to a Gauteng high court.

On Sunday, the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team arrested two soldiers, aged 36 and 51, allegedly linked to Mathipa’s murder.

Police also seized a vehicle, which was allegedly used in the kidnapping of two male foreign nationals at a mall in Midrand on December 29 2022.

On Monday, 10 more soldiers were arrested after they handed themselves over to the Hawks investigating officers in Johannesburg.

Mathipa was fatally shot while driving on the N1 near Hammanskraal on August 6 2023 when the assassins pulled up next to him and opened fire. At the time he was conducting an investigation as a member of the Hawks unit that investigates crimes against the state within the serious organised crime investigation unit in Gauteng.

The Sunday Times reported he had been investigating the abduction of alleged Islamic State leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg in December 2022 and that the SA military special forces may have been involved.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the accused were linked to a case involving the kidnapping of two foreign nationals in December 2022. He added that Mathipa was responsible for investigating high-profile cases.

TimesLIVE 

Mchunu puts integrity of Hawks to the test

Police minister attempts to clean up the service of rogue elements
National
1 day ago

SA edges closer to lifting of greylisting

The Financial Action Task Force has noted that SA has met all its 22 requirements
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Well done, Gen Lebeya

Departing Hawks boss deserves high praise for restoring unit’s credibility
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mchunu puts integrity of Hawks to the test
National
2.
Treasury raises billions in low-interest loans ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming national dialogue ...
National
4.
Funding of just transition projects slows at ...
National
5.
State capture auditors fined R13m and sanctioned, ...
National

Related Articles

Lessons should be learnt from SANDF’s failed DRC mission, says DA

National

EDITORIAL: Well done, Gen Lebeya

Opinion / Editorials

Beefing up the force: Mchunu proposes more powers for metro police

National

JONNY STEINBERG: Something grave is happening, and the silence is frightening

Opinion / Columnists

SIU investigates lawyers involved in duplicate RAF payment scheme

National

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit mulls going after Mabuyane, Madikizela

National

DONALD SELAMOLELA: Assassinations of Transnet employees are economic sabotage

Opinion

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Accelerating the decline of the SANDF

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.