Renewable energy deal seen as blueprint for generation facilities
Standard Bank assisted NOA in such a way that it can use its capital more efficiently, says general counsel
23 June 2025 - 05:00
The financial close on renewable energy aggregator NOA’s 349MW Khauta South solar PV project near Welkom in the Free State was structured in such a way the group retains liquidity allowing it to accelerate investment in further renewable energy projects to achieve the necessary scale.
The guarantee facility is a departure from the norm in which guarantees are issued against large amounts of cash collateral, which subsequently lies idle and cannot be used for further developments. “This transaction represents a blueprint for future generation facilities,” said Karel Cornelissen, CEO of NOA. ..
