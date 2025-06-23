Rapid migration outpacing Gauteng municipal service delivery
Municipal Economic Review and Outlook report will be used for evidence-based planning and policymaking, says MEC
23 June 2025 - 16:46
Gauteng is seeing rapid migration into its three metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, placing mounting pressure on service delivery and exposing large infrastructure gaps, according to the latest provincial economic review.
Despite its small geographic footprint, Gauteng remains SA’s employment hub, contributing a third of the country’s GDP. It also contributes more than 10% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP, making it a crucial hub for financial, manufacturing, transport, technology and telecom sectors...
