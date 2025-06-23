PIC enters partnership with UK development finance institution
The Public Investment Corporation and British International Investment will collaborate in investing in Africa
23 June 2025 - 11:39
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has more than R3-trillion in assets under management, has entered into a partnership with Britain’s development finance institution to advance investment across Africa.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed by the PIC and British International Investment (BII) to accelerate collaboration in investments across the African continent. It will create a framework for joint exploration and pursuit of investment opportunities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.