No grudges in R6.5bn court action after flood that shut Toyota plant
MEC exonerating Toyota SA Motors from responsibility for the lawsuit shows there are no grudges
It may be facing a multibillion-rand bill for alleged incompetence in co-enabling the 2022 flooding and shutdown of Toyota SA Motors’ (TSAM) vehicle assembly plant in Durban, but the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government knows where its industrial investment responsibilities lie.
Friday’s statement by transport & human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, exonerating TSAM from responsibility for the R6.5bn lawsuit and promising to continue the “enduring” working relationship with the company, is meant to show there are no grudges against TSAM and that it’s also business as usual for other investors in the province...
