How tech is tackling SA sport’s biggest challenges — from the field to online betting

SA is a sports-mad nation. But in every arena, from the pitch to the digital realm, critical challenges to players’ physical and mental health have always been present. Technology has been the key to solving some of these major threats to players’ wellbeing.

Now, as sport evolves to include gamers and the like, technology is increasingly vital in addressing societal challenges within sport — it could do the same for the issues around sport, such as online betting.

The evolving landscape of sports engagement

SA’s sporting landscape is always transforming to build on the cultural momentum embedded in society here, largely driven by increased inclusivity and technological advancements:

Democratisation within traditional sports: There’s a growing drive towards greater inclusivity in traditional sports, with increased participation across diverse demographics. Technology supports this through improved accessibility of information, training tools and broadcasting.





The rise of esports: Esports has emerged as a significant force, offering new forms of competition and spectatorship. Where traditional sports have been ingrained in South African culture for a long time, esports is now gaining traction, with competitive gaming events and tournaments becoming popular.



The digital arenas of esports taps into SA’s passion for sport, extending the culture of competition and excitement beyond the competitive realm. This evolution broadens the very definition of “sport” and fuels a growing sports culture that extends into related activities, even online betting.

Bridging the gap: from safer sports to responsible betting

Technology has led to innovations like improved protective gear in rugby, advanced sensors for concussion detection, and data analytics to optimise training regimes and reduce injuries.

In esports, technology is used to combat online harassment, promote fair play through anti-cheat software, and create more inclusive and accessible gaming environments that can even monitor overuse of gaming services to combat addictive behaviour.

These examples illustrate how technology has been a powerful force for good in sport even as it changes. Addressing the challenges associated with online sports betting can use the same approach.

Technology as a tool for positive change in online betting

The increasing convergence of sport, gaming, and online betting presents both opportunities and challenges. The accessibility of mobile gaming and the excitement of esports have contributed to the growth of online betting platforms. While this convergence can enhance fan engagement and generate revenue, it also raises concerns about responsible gambling and the potential for negative societal consequences.

It is critical to acknowledge that the cultural connection to sport in SA means that betting is often seen as an extension of the fan experience. Attempting to simply disregard this phenomenon cannot serve as a solution. Technology, however, can be leveraged to create a more responsible environment for online betting that will continue, with or without intervention.

Some of the tech already being built into the core of iGaming services who use aggregators to build their systems on, are:

Advanced analytics and AI: These technologies are increasingly being used to detect patterns of behaviour that may indicate problem gambling.





Self-regulation tools: iGaming platforms can integrate tools that allow users to set limits on their spending, time, and deposits simply and easily. These self-regulation tools empower individuals to manage their gaming habits.

Looking ahead: a responsible and sustainable future

From the sports field to online spaces, technology is instrumental in shaping a safer and more responsible sporting culture. When it comes to online betting, it’s equally vital that tech solutions are seamlessly integrated into bookmaking operators’ platforms.

