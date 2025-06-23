Funding of just transition projects slows at Komati power station
Only about $2.3m have been disbursed of $497m package as procurement processes and scope revisions cause delays
Progress in financing the decommissioning and repurposing of Eskom’s Komati coal-fired power station is gathering momentum, but at a slower pace than hoped for, prompting the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) to request international partners to ramp up funding for the state-owned enterprise’s (SOE’s) energy transition project.
The PCC’s latest report on Komati, completed after months of stakeholder consultations, notes that though the World Bank approved a $497m funding package for the Eskom just energy transition project at Komati after the station’s final unit was shut down in late 2022, by the end of 2024 only about $2.3m had been disbursed as procurement processes and scope revisions delayed work on the ground. ..
