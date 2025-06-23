Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming national dialogue challenged in court
The Labour Party says it is not only unlawful and irrational, but also undermines the democratic process by replicating existing institutions and excluding the broader working class
23 June 2025 - 10:56
The Labour Party of SA (LP) has launched an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue, arguing it is unconstitutional, irrational, fiscally irresponsible and excludes the working class.
The notice of motion was filed last week citing the president, deputy president, speaker of the National Assembly, finance minister, the Treasury and Nedlac as respondents...
