ANC will ‘crush’ no confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero
Morero, council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu are all set to face a no-confidence motion this week
23 June 2025 - 12:40
The ANC in Johannesburg is adamant it will “crush” a DA-led motion of no confidence against its mayor, Dada Morero, that will be debated on Wednesday and Thursday during a council sitting.
Morero, council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu are all set to face a no-confidence motion this week. ..
