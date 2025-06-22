State pushes back at Nandipha Magudumana’s Concourt appeal
Celebrity doctor’s case that she was abducted from Tanzania ‘was not established’
22 June 2025 - 17:49
The SAPolicee Service has pushed back at celebrity medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s attempts to regain freedom after she appealed against the lawfulness of her arrest and deportation at the Constitutional Court.
In May, Magudumana failed in her bid to have her deportation from Tanzania in 2023 declared unconstitutional and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal. ..
