SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran

Ramaphosa notes the US’s involvement in the Israel-Iran war with ‘a great deal of anxiety’

22 June 2025 - 19:26
A person holds a placard as demonstrators gather to march against the coming Nato leaders' summit, at The Hague in the Netherlands, June 22, 2025. Picture: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters
The government has called on the US, Israel and Iran to allow the UN to lead efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the dispute between the countries, including the inspection and verification of the status of Iran’s uranium enrichment and its broader nuclear capacity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government noted the US’s involvement in the Israel-Iran war with “a great deal of anxiety”.

“It was South Africa’s sincerest hope that President Donald Trump would use his influence and that of the US government to prevail on the parties to pursue a dialogue path in resolving their issues of dispute,” the presidency said in a statement. These include the inspection and verification of the status of Iran’s uranium enrichment and its broader nuclear capacity.

US forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it did not agree to peace.

Reuters reported that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security”.

The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the US strikes on Iran as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. The three countries circulated a draft text, said diplomats, and asked members to share their comments by Monday evening. 

Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’

Iranians say most nuclear materials at underground Fordow plant were moved elsewhere before US bombing
3 hours ago

Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen Khamenei

People of Iran ‘consolidating around the spiritual leadership — even those who did not sympathise with it’
5 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Risks from hits on enrichment facilities mainly chemical, experts say

Regarding contamination, extensive damage to large power reactors would be catastrophic
4 hours ago

Netanyahu vows revenge after hospital damaged by missiles

Tehran residents flee capital as Israel says it hit more nuclear sites
3 days ago
