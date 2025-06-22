Mchunu puts integrity of Hawks to the test
Police minister attempts to cleanse the service of rogue elements
22 June 2025 - 16:54
Members of SA’s elite crime-fighting unit the Hawks will soon be subjected to integrity tests which will include drug and alcohol abuse and polygraph checks as police minister Senzo Mchunu attempts to clean up the service of rogue elements.
Mchunu has moved to amend SA Police Service (SAPS) regulations for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the official name of the Hawks...
