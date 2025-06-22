Denel task team to meet over Numsa’s above-inflation wage demand
Acting board chair says battling arms producer can’t afford to meet union’s call for ‘unsustainable’ 7% increase
22 June 2025 - 18:08
A task team comprising Denel management, the board and labour representatives are set to meet on Friday to look at a union demand for an above-inflation wage increase at the embattled state-owned manufacturer.
This after Denel and officials from the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) met in Centurion, Tshwane, on Wednesday, regarding the implementation of a 7% wage increase. ..
