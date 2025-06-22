Denel returns to profitability in early turnaround, MPs told
State-owned SA arms manufacturer has made losses since 2015/16, after state capture opened door to corruption
22 June 2025 - 16:48
After nearly a decade of loss-making, state-owned arms and aerospace manufacturer Denel has posted an unaudited R223m after-tax profit for its 2024/25 financial year, swinging from a loss of R550m the previous year.
This return to profitability was earlier than expected, Denel group CEO Tsepo Monaheng told parliament’s joint standing committee on defence on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.