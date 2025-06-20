Transport department weighs up extending term of driving licence
The department has acknowledged an Outa letter to minister Creecy asking for fines to be waived for motorists whose cards are stuck in the backlog
20 June 2025 - 13:07
The transport department has responded to a suggestion by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for a moratorium on fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards are stuck in a reported backlog.
Led by Wayne Duvenage, the organisation, through its advocate Stefanie Fick, said on June 17 it wrote to transport minister Barbara Creecy, asking her to waive fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards were stuck in the backlog...
