Judiciary will be an independent institution, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president has announced plans for the judiciary to be independent like parliament
20 June 2025 - 13:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans for the judiciary to be established as an independent institution like parliament, a call that judges have been making for years.
He made the historical announcement at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Friday...
