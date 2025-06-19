Toyota’s Japanese insurer sues SA for R6.5bn over 2022 flood damage
Transnet, KZN government and eThekwini face a hefty bill for their alleged part in the disaster at Prospecton plant
19 June 2025 - 23:07
A R6.54bn claim against Transnet, the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport and eThekwini Municipality for devastating flood damage to the Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) vehicle assembly plant in Prospecton, Durban, in 2022, could potentially open the door to more litigation by SA companies hurt by failing infrastructure.
TSAM was forced to halt vehicle production for four months after flood defences around the Prospecton industrial area collapsed in April 2022...
