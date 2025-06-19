SA urged to double down on renewable energy
Standard Bank-Cresco report advises dramatic increase in new capacity additions and projects
19 June 2025 - 05:00
A report by SA’s largest climate financier, Standard Bank, and financial advisory company Cresco has called on the country to increase new capacity additions and renewable energy projects at a “dramatic rate”, casting doubt on its ability to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Considering the looming risk of another energy crisis, which may materialise as soon as coal decommissioning is resumed, new capacity additions and renewable energy implementation need to be speeded up, the report says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.