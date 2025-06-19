IEC chair Mosotho Moepya shortlisted for another seven-year term
A panel chaired by chief justice Mandisa Maya has published the list of 12 candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews
19 June 2025 - 13:59
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya has been shortlisted to contest for a second seven-year term ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
A panel chaired by chief justice Mandisa Maya consisting of public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, SA human rights commission (SAHRC) Chris Nissen and commission for gender equality chair Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale on Wednesday published the list (https://www.concourt.org.za/images/MEDIA_STATEMENT_IEC_Shortlist_2025.pdf) of 12 candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews to fill three vacancies for commissioners at the IEC...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.