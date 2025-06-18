State capture auditors fined R13m and sanctioned, MPs told
A total 20 cases arising from the Zondo report finalised involving 17 audit firms and registered auditors, says Irba CEO
18 June 2025 - 16:23
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) opened and finalised 20 cases relating to 17 audit firms and registered auditors arising from the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, MPs were told on Wednesday.
In all instances sanctions had been imposed. ..
