PIC assets under management pass R3-trillion
Value of fund manager’s unlisted investments remain at about 5% of the total portfolio
18 June 2025 - 16:48
Assets under management at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) surpassed R3-trillion in the year to end-March, up from R2.7-trillion a year earlier.
Addressing parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday, CEO Abel Sithole said that over the past 10 years the PIC’s unlisted portfolio, which consists of the Isibaya Fund and a property portfolio, had grown from R82bn to R133bn by December 2024. The value of property portfolio was R54bn and the unlisted investment portfolio R79bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.