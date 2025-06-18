Open skies in Africa: why the ideal is failing to launch
‘If SA wants to gain economically from AfCTA, it needs to adopt a liberal approach on air transport liberalisation’
18 June 2025 - 11:39
Reaping the economic benefits of open skies in Africa is an ideal that has so far basically failed to launch, despite almost 40 African States (including SA) having signed the AU’s Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) agreement, since 2018.
SAATM’s goal is to reduce restrictions on air service agreements so that airlines can operate more freely across the continent. SAATM is regarded as one of the keys to successfully implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)...
