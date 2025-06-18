Lucky Montana and ex-Prasa board to face civil group ‘evidence’ in state capture case
Attempt to exclude UniteBehind from legal battle over state capture report fails in Johannesburg high court
18 June 2025 - 14:39
An attempt by previous Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board members and former CEO Lucky Montana to exclude civil society organisation UniteBehind from a legal battle over the state capture report failed in the Johannesburg high court.
UniteBehind, led by activist Zackie Achmat, applied in court to be joined as respondent against former Prasa board members who challenged former chief justice Raymond Zondo to have parts of the state capture report set aside. ..
