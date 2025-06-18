Government partially lifts ban on Brazilian chicken imports
The move that excludes imports from Brazil's bird flu ground-zero state to ease food insecurity and price hikes
18 June 2025 - 19:00
The government has partially lifted its ban on poultry imports from Brazil, easing mounting fears over food insecurity and price hikes triggered by the suspension.
In a letter dated June 17, the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development confirmed that imports of poultry and poultry products may resume from all Brazilian states except Rio Grande do Sul, the epicentre of a recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
