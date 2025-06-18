Beefing up the force: Mchunu proposes more powers for metro police
Metro police across SA may soon have more teeth to fight crime, particularly the theft of copper
18 June 2025 - 05:00
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is contemplating granting metro police services across the country more teeth to fight crime, particularly the theft of copper, an activity that has wreaked havoc on SA’s economic hubs.
Under Mchunu’s proposals, metro police services across the country, originally meant to police traffic and municipal bylaws and regulations, would be authorised to conduct routine inspections at second-hand dealers to enforce compliance with legislation...
