The Africa Energy Forum is under way in Cape Town where various stakeholders in the energy space from across the continent are meeting to discuss Africa’s energy future. This is at a time when 2050 net-zero emissions targets are looming large and questions remain about the continent’s renewable energy transition.
With this in mind, Business Day TV caught up with Opy Ramaremisa from Absa CIB to discuss the bankability of green energy projects on the continent and how risk can be removed in order to move the process along.
WATCH: Derisking Africa’s renewable energy future
Business Day TV speaks to Opy Ramaremisa from Absa CIB
