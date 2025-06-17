National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Derisking Africa’s renewable energy future

Business Day TV speaks to Opy Ramaremisa from Absa CIB

17 June 2025 - 18:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Montauk natural gas plant at a landfill in Humble, Texas. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Montauk natural gas plant at a landfill in Humble, Texas. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Africa Energy Forum is under way in Cape Town where various stakeholders in the energy space from across the continent are meeting to discuss Africa’s energy future. This is at a time when 2050 net-zero emissions targets are looming large and questions remain about the continent’s renewable energy transition.

With this in mind, Business Day TV caught up with Opy Ramaremisa from Absa CIB to discuss the bankability of green energy projects on the continent and how risk can be removed in order to move the process along.

IDC and German development bank back SA’s green hydrogen project

Prieska Power Reserve facility in Northern Cape is first to benefit from partnership
Companies
4 days ago

PIC leads investment in SA-H2 fund to boost green hydrogen projects

Managed by Climate Fund Managers and Invest International, new fund aims to mobilise public and private capital
Companies
4 days ago

Study highlights dearth of high-level sustainability skills

Just 5% of directors at top 40 companies have sustainability-related qualifications, Just Share says
Companies
4 days ago

Mantashe calls for affordable, balanced energy transition

Africa faces disproportionate pressure to decarbonise, minister tells Ivory Coast conference
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tax agency in raids to ‘crush’ diesel black market
National
2.
Mobile network operators lobby for cartel ...
National
3.
Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching ...
National
4.
Transnet and unions sign above-inflation wage ...
National / Labour
5.
SAA distances itself from Mango as airline ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.