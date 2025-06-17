Mobile network operators lobby for cartel watchdog exemptions
The plea by telecoms executives seeks to allow ‘collusion’ to narrow rural digital divide
17 June 2025 - 05:00
Mobile network operators want to get exemptions from competition law so that they can collaborate more closely in rolling out telecommunications infrastructure around the country.
The plea — supported by the department of communications & digital technologies — was made by the CEOs of MTN and Vodacom and a senior executive of Telkom during an engagement with parliament’s communications and digital technologies committee on Friday...
