GNU gets fail grade from ActionSA’s performance tracker
Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip says the results of the six-point evaluation index are far from pleasing
17 June 2025 - 16:44
Opposition party ActionSA has dismissed the multiparty coalition running the country as a “complete failure”, which has struggled to address runaway unemployment and sluggish economic growth.
The government of national unity (GNU) — which includes the ANC, DA, GOOD, Patriotic Alliance, UDM, Rise Mzansi, Freedom Front Plus and PAC — was formed after the ANC lost its electoral majority in the 2024 national election, dropping to 40%. ..
