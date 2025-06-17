National

Former prosecutor in court over fake jobs

Siphokazi Magangana and accomplice allegedly duped three people into paying R10,000 to secure work

17 June 2025 - 19:48
by Staff Reporter
A former prosecutor and her accomplice allegedly duped three people into paying R10,000 each to get work. Picture: 123RF
Former district court prosecutor Siphokazi Magangana and her alleged accomplice appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of corruption and money laundering.

Magangana, previously stationed at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, allegedly duped three people in August 2022 into paying R10,000 each into a bank account belonging to Yandisa Yolanda Jam Jam in exchange for employment as prosecutors without having to undergo job interviews.

“When this promise was not fulfilled, the three complained in May 2023 to the office for ethics and accountability of the NPA for investigation,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

In December 2023, the office recommended the case be referred to the labour relations unit of the NPA for disciplinary action and that Magangana be charged with corruption and fraud.

Both accused remain in custody and will return to court on Friday.

“The public is warned not to fall prey to false promises as legitimate NPA hiring processes require no payment of any kind,” Mjonondwane said.

The NPA has official and transparent recruitment procedures to fill vacancies, which are publicised on the NPA and the department of public service and administration websites, and the NPA social media platforms, Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

NPA boss Batohi stands her ground as MPs call for her head

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi pushes back, saying her agency is doing a 'fantastic job'
National
10 hours ago

Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching consequences, NPA warns

The NPA has initiated an appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment on extradition applications
National
18 hours ago

SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused

Acting SCA judge Cagney Musi found judgment in 2023 had numerous errors and was a ‘failure of the justice system’
National
5 days ago

Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims

President says NPA boss will be given the opportunity to vent her frustrations
National
1 week ago

Panel should advise Ramaphosa on Batohi’s successor, think-tank says

NPA requires new leadership, says Centre for Development and Enterprise
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Crisis of confidence in SA justice

The NPA’s struggles are symptomatic of systemic flaws that need holistic solutions
Opinion
1 week ago
