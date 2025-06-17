Criminalisation of drugs has wreaked havoc on SA, says Edwin Cameron
Substance abuse and the state of SA prisons exposed by former top court justice
17 June 2025 - 14:40
UPDATED 17 June 2025 - 15:08
The criminalisation of drugs has failed to deter addiction but instead triggered use inside prison walls and worsened the costly overcrowding of prisons.
This is one of the arguments that retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, with co-authors Rebecca Gore and Sohela Surajpal, has made in a new book titled Behind Prison Walls...
