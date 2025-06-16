Tax agency in raids to ‘crush’ diesel black market
Natjoints-led collaboration zooms in on 23 operations across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal
16 June 2025 - 15:26
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) and its sister law enforcement agencies are looking to “crush” the illicit fuel industry, which siphons nearly R4bn from the fiscus on an annual basis, commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.
The tax agency on Friday said it had made strides to this end, pouncing on the black market fuel industry in intelligence-led searches and seizures around the country over the past four months...
